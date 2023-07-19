Home page World

“Different countries, different customs” – a famous saying that also applies in Italy. Anyone traveling to Bella Italia should definitely know the beach rules.

Munich – Italy has been one of the most popular summer holiday destinations for decades, and not just for Germans. Every year, millions of people from all over the world flock to the southern European country, which is known for its dream beaches and delicious traditional cuisine. Bright blue skies, crystal clear water: the country keeps what it promises. Despite the extreme heat wave, Italy is expecting a rush of tourists in summer. On the popular island of Sardinia it can get up to 48 degrees hot in places. Nevertheless, the country expects up to 442 million overnight stays in this year’s holiday season.

Listening to the gentle sound of the sea on the numerous dream beaches and bays and feeling the fine sand under your feet – a holiday in Italy can’t get any better than this. But be careful: if you leave the beach with sand on your feet, you have to pay a fine. And before your vacation in Italy is quickly ruined, you should adhere to certain laws and rules.

Holidays in Italy: In Sardinia sand is punished on the feet

Sometimes the dream beach is also responsible for the perfect holiday feeling. Sand that is as white and fine-grained as possible is particularly popular. Because the whiter the sand, the more turquoise the water shimmers. And it is this precious commodity that Italy wants to protect, particularly the island of Sardinia, known for its Caribbean-white beaches.

“In Sardinia, any kind of modification of the sandy beaches or the taking of sand, pebbles or quartz rock, even in small quantities, is prohibited by law,” warns the Foreign Office. “In the event of non-compliance with this legal norm, sanctions of 500 to 3000 euros will be imposed,” it continues. According to media reports, cameras have already been installed on the Sardinian beaches to keep an eye on holidaymakers at all times. Like the Austrian newspaper Today reported that the sand must be washed off the feet before leaving the beach. If you forget to do this, you can expect a fine of up to 100 euros. A popular beach fun is also forbidden on Italy’s beaches and can be expensive if disregarded.

Rule in Italy: There are limited numbers of visitors on many beaches

In order to get the garbage problem under control, many beaches only allow a certain number of visitors. In addition, entrance fees are charged. Access to certain beaches has also been regulated on the popular Italian island for several years, reports the American television station CNN. “Our country is mostly made up of jagged, high cliffs and only a dozen beaches, so everyone flocks there and crowds them,” Stefano Monni, mayor of Baunei, opposite CNN. “We can no longer afford to have thousands of sunbathers crammed into one spot every day like in the past, it’s unsustainable. We must protect this paradise and its delicate ecosystem,” adds Monni.

Rule in Italy: Strict towel ban on Sardinia’s most popular beach

According to the American television station, people are particularly strict on the white dream beach of La Pelosa in north-west Sardinia. There the number of visitors is limited to 1500, the entrance ticket costs 3.50 euros. “Bookings and payments can be made through an authorized website,” the channel quoted Stintino Mayor Rita Limbania Vallebella as saying.

But the rules don’t end at entry. Visitors to La Pelosa and some other beaches in Sardinia should observe the following prohibitions:

Strict towel ban as too much sand sticks to them: “Only mats are allowed on La Pelosa. Unlike towels, which get wet, the sand doesn’t stick to the mats, preferably if they’re made of fiber and straw. We’ve already lost so much sand because of the beach towels,” explains Vallebella.

“Only mats are allowed on La Pelosa. Unlike towels, which get wet, the sand doesn’t stick to the mats, preferably if they’re made of fiber and straw. We’ve already lost so much sand because of the beach towels,” explains Vallebella. Leave waste: Which should actually be a matter of course anyway, but is still done by many beach visitors.

Which should actually be a matter of course anyway, but is still done by many beach visitors. Smoking ban: On the beach in the village of Stintino, there is not only a smoking ban, but also a plastic ban.

On the beach in the village of Stintino, there is not only a smoking ban, but also a plastic ban. Shampoo or soap prohibited: The use of shampoo or soap is, according to information from the Austrian magazine cosmo prohibited.

In the Italian seaside resort on the Andria, a topless ban was also imposed – including for men. Tourists face drastic penalties for supposedly banal activities. Numerous new vacationer rules also apply in Spain and Croatia. (Vivian Werg)