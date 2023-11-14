













Sand Land will have its anime series and will be exclusive to Disney Plus









However, Sand Land It’s a One Shot by Akira Toriyama, which means it’s a single issue with a few chapters, so it doesn’t really sound coherent that it would be transformed into some kind of anime. According to the statement, the same author will extend the story with original episodes that will follow the events seen in the film.

On the other hand, the animation will be directed by the director Toshihisa Yokoshimawho was in charge of the film, while Hiroshi Koujina He will be the management supervisor.

Source: Toei Animation

An additional detail that we should not lose sight of is that the anime will feature a lot of original material that did not appear in the film, so it will complement the film that had already premiered during the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con.

We also recommend: Sand Land launches a preview of its story and we were already excited

Will Sand Land be on Disney Plus in Latin America?

Disney Plus, at least in Japan, is a platform that has a lot of space for anime. There it is possible to watch Chainsaw Man, Tokyo Revengers and more notable series. Let’s say that it is now a service where you can enjoy Japanese animation.

The point is that this does not happen, at least in Latin America. Disney decided that in our region it was best to contain all the content of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and other classics in a single service such as Disney Plus and anything that has to do with sports, Fox movies and more adult things on Star Plus.

For example, Tokyo Revengers can be seen through Star Plus, bleach also and surely the same thing will happen in due course with Sand Land. It is a matter of time before they confirm it or, failing that, Crunchyroll obtains the rights in our region.

Do you have a Star Plus account to have the potential arrival of Sand Land? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

Fountain

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)