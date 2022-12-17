Following the teaser released last week, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has announced an animated adaptation for SAND LANDone of the comic stories shaped by Akira Toriyamacreator of Dragon Ball and Dr. Slump & Araleserialized on Weekly Shonen Jump in 2000. The anime adaptation of SAND LAND will be produced by Sunrise, Kamikaze Douga and SOUL and will arrive in the course of 2023.

According to BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, SAND LAND will see several producers join forces to create a wide variety of content, and thus transform the original work into a real intellectual property, which can include not only an anime, but also other products. It is therefore possible that the video games division of BANDAI NAMCO has already planned the production of a game. Below we can see the teaser trailer of the anime.

SAND LAND – Anime teaser trailer

In a desert world where both demons and humans suffer from an extreme shortage of water, Beelzebubthe prince of demons, and Raothe sheriff of a small town, team up and go on an adventure to find the Phantom Lake, which is located somewhere in the desert.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu