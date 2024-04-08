Star Comics announces the imminent arrival of two new editions for SAND LANDwork of the beloved Akira Toriyama. It's about the New Edition and of Ultimate Editionthe latter created in a larger format and embellished with color pages and extra content.

The single volume will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting next year April 16 at the launch price of €5.90 for the New Edition and of €15.00 for the Ultimate Edition.

Let's find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

STAR COMICS CELEBRATES THE GENIUS OF AKIRA TORIYAMA WITH TWO NEW EDITIONS OF SAND LAND

The manga, arriving on shelves on April 16, will be published in a single self-contained volume that will allow new readers and long-time fans to immerse themselves in the creative universe of the creator of Dragon Ball.

Milan, 8 April 2024 – Akira Toriyamathe master behind Dragon Ballenchanted and influenced an entire generation, creating an epic that has redefined the shōnen genre and left its indelible mark on global pop culture. In a moment as touching as it is significant for his fans, marked by the loss of his sensei and the approaching fortieth anniversary of Dragon Ball, Star Comics presents the new editions of Sand Land: the work offers a valuable window into Toriyama's extensive creativitydemonstrating once again his indisputable narrative genius. Coming April 16ththe new editions of Sand Land want to be a tribute to the legendary mangaka, as well as an open door to new readers and long-time fans towards the wide panorama of his artistic production, a clear invitation to explore a story that expresses all the depth and the charm of his imagination.

Sand Land transports us in an arid world, where drought has made water a rare and controlled commodity. Originally published in 2000 in Weekly Shōnen Jump e brought to Italian readers by Star Comics in 2002the manga tells the story of Beelzebub, prince of demons, and the elderly sheriff Rao who, together with the thief Shif, embark on a epic quest to discover a legendary water source. The quest will see them face unexpected adversaries and challenge their limits in a world marked by the narrow-minded greed of a monarch who has transformed water into an instrument of power. Their odyssey is littered with obstacles and unlikely enemies, depicting a world oppressed by tyranny, where water has become a currency of power. Weaving, with his distinctive style, a narrative that intertwines action and comedyToriyama invites the reader to reflect on the importance of perseverance and collaboration, hiding within the story an urgent and vital message about survival in an ecosystem at the limit of its resilience.

Sand Land will be available in two editions: the New Edition and theUltimate Edition, the latter hardback and in large format, enriched with extra content and color pages. The story represents in all respects the ideal entry into Toriyama's compelling universe: Sand Land it is a self-contained narrativewith the volume containing the fourteen chapters that make up the entire saga, allowing readers a direct and complete dive into the sensei's genius. These editions offer a unique experience for both aficionados and new admirers, presenting a distinctive and nuanced vision of Toriyama's talentbeyond the boundaries of the famous Dragon Ball.

The new editions of the work fit perfectly into the broader celebrations for the fortieth anniversary of Dragon Ball, Toriyama's masterpiece. The admiration and rediscovery of this title are not limited to the paper publication: the narrative universe of Sand Land will soon also be explored in other forms of media, such as the upcoming video game from Bandai Namco, which promises to capture the spirit of adventure, and an animated series intended to bring the story to an even wider audience. With these editions, Star Comics aims to honor sensei's impact on the global imaginationinviting old and new generations to join in celebrating a timeless talent.