BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment releases a new trailer for the game online SAND LANDout next April 26. In this new video we can preview the territory of Forest Landimagined by Akira Toriyama specifically for the video game and the animated series that you have found a few days ago on Disney+.

It is a green and lush country that lies beyond the desert, governed by a ruthless army led by the fearsome Muriel.

SAND LAND will come up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Let's see the new trailer below.

SAND LAND – Forest Land trailer

The new SAND LAND trailer reveals the territory of Forest Land! watch the new trailer for SAND LAND to discover Forest Land! This new world with its characters was imagined by author Akira Toriyama specifically for the video game and animated series to expand the world of Sand Land with new adventures. Beyond the dunes and sunny desert lies a lush, green country called Forest Land. While it appears peaceful at first glance, it is actually a place ruled by a ruthless army that opposes Sand Land. Leading her is Muriel, a fearsome character despite her childish features and determined to save her land by taking possession of a supply of Aquanium, a resource as powerful as it is dangerous. One thing is for sure, she won't give up without a fight. This clearly presents another challenge for Beelzebub and his friends with their new allies, resulting in a series of explosive battles against every general in the Forest Land army. Supported by Ann, players will be able to count on her courage in battle and her excellent mechanical skills to make their vehicles increasingly effective and powerful. SAND LAND will be available from April 26, 2024 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC. A demo is now available on all platforms to help you take your first steps SAND LAND. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment