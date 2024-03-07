There motorcycle is the protagonist of the new gameplay trailer Of Sand Landthe action RPG produced by Bandai Namco and based on the comic miniseries of the same name by Akira Toriyama, the famous father of Dragon Ball.

As we saw a few days ago with the Jump Bot trailer, Sand Land will confidently focus onuse of vehicles to give life to spectacular clashes within the game scenarios, also in order to increase the variety of situations.

Compared to the just mentioned mech, the bike is more difficult to use in combat due to its speed and maneuverability, but it remains an interesting vehicle also and above all for longer journeys.