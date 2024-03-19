A demo playable by Sand Land And available starting today on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

Arriving next April 26th with different editions, Sand Land will resume the events and characters of manga by Akira Toriyama published in 2000, which recently became an OVA as well as an animated series for the Disney+ platform.

The demo will allow you to explore a limited portion of the map of gameplay at the command of characters such as Beelzebub, Rao and Thief, possibly using the Battle Tank, Battle Armor and Motorbike vehicles, which we have seen presented in recent weeks.