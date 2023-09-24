Sand Land was shown at TGS 2023 with a story trailer which introduces us to the characters, the setting and the events of the action RPG based on the manga by Akira Toriyamathe father of Dragon Ball.

The video presents the young protagonist of the adventure, a sort of Hellboy in Japanese style, son of Darbura, the demonic warrior seen in the Majin Buu saga of Dragon Ball Z, who decides to help an elderly desert explorer.

Announced last December, Sand Land therefore seems to promise well and we are convinced that it will not fail to arouse the interest of the many fans of Toriyama’s works.