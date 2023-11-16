













One of the first details that the developers of Sand Land It’s your open world. They wanted to make it very attractive so that it invites players to explore every corner and meet several of its curious demons. Of course this opens the possibilities of encountering dangers.

Players will find caves and dungeons divided into several levels. Combat and exploration make heavy use of customizable vehicles. It will be precisely within these dungeons where players will find materials to improve their mechanical creations.

Being an action RPG, Sand Land You will have different ways to level up our protagonist. There will be no shortage of typical secondary missions where we will help desert inhabitants and which further expand the story. There will also be shops where we can buy vehicle upgrades and healing things.

What else can we expect from the Sand Land game?

The developer of Sand Land He also mentioned that we will have a base of operations, although he will talk about that later. It is also apparent that we will have many options to customize our vehicle to make it feel truly unique.

At the moment Bandai Namco has not announced the exact release date for this title. However, the great work they are putting into it is notable. In addition, its world with humans and demons coexisting seems very interesting. If you are interested, don’t forget to follow their networks to stay up to date with their news.

