BANDAI NAMCO Europe has released new gameplay for SAND LANDthe next one coming April 26 on consoles and PC. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to see all the elements that we will find within the game. In the role of Beelzebubub we will be able to defeat enemies using a mix of powerful attacks and stealth, and with the experience gained we will be able to learn new skills to be increasingly powerful.

But that is not all. They will be present within the game lots of vehicles that we can customize at our leisure to be able to explore all the most hidden areas of the desert. Furthermore, as we progress with the adventure we will be able to make the city of Spino growimproving the buildings and thus unlocking new activities such as shops and secondary missions.

Before leaving you with the gameplay I remind you that SAND LAND will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PC. Good vision!

SAND LAND – Gameplay

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Europe