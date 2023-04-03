A second, brand new trailer of the animated film debuts on the net SAND LANDthe work of the great master Akira Toriyama born in the Japanese magazine Weekly Shonen Jump way back in 2000. In addition to offering us some excerpts from the film, this video also has the task of revealing to the public what is in all respects the release date, i.e. the August 18th.

The film is produced by sunrise, Kamikaze Douga And SOULand features the following staff and voice cast:

Staff

Director : Toshihisa Yokoshima

: Toshihisa Yokoshima Direction Adviser : Hiroshi Koujina

: Hiroshi Koujina Film script : Hayashi Mori

: Hayashi Mori Sound supervision :Yoshikazu Iwanami

:Yoshikazu Iwanami Music: Yugo Kanno

Voice actors

Mutsumi Tamura it will be Beelzebub

it will be Beelzebub Kazuhiro Yamaji it will be Rao

it will be Rao Cho will be Thief

will be Thief Kitoshi Tsuruoka will be General Are

will be General Are Nobuo Tobita will be General Zeu

Check out the second trailer for the film below!

SAND LAND – Trailer #2

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Street Gematsu