Something that stands out this new video is that it allows you to listen to the main theme of this film, which is ‘Utopia’, a creation of the artist imase. It’s his first song for a tape.

imase commented that he has seen dragonball from childhood. So when he was offered to work on another of Toriyama’s creations it was like a dream come true.

According to the schedule, Sand Land will have its premiere in Japan on August 18, 2023. While the distribution falls to TOHO, the animation is the work of three studios.

This is Sunrise, Kamikaze Douga and Anima who have done a great job with this 3DCG movie.

Although it is clear that this film is using computer generated graphics with cel-shading technique it has an attractive appearance. All because three companies contribute their talent.

Sand Landwhich is a story apart from dragonballraises an Earth devastated by war and turned into a desert.

It is because of this that water is scarce and worth a lot. So a selfish king controls her. But Commissioner Rao disagrees.

So he goes to the demon king for help, and gets his son, Beelzebub, to accompany him along with his assistant Thief. This particular trio is looking for a lost lake, but in order to reach it, they must deal with various obstacles.

Among them dragons, bandits and even the king’s army. This monarch cannot allow someone other than him to have control of the water. In addition to the movie Sand Land A video game is in development.

Apart from Sand Land we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

