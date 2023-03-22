The official site of the project SAND LAND announced that the animated transposition of the manga by Akira Toriyama will debut in Japanese theaters in the form of a feature film next August 18th. I produce it Sunrise, Kamikaze Douga and Soul.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has announced that the anime will also arrive in the West, but at the moment no further details are known.

SAND LAND is a famous manga created by Akira Toriyama, the famous author of DRAGON BALL and Dr. Slump, serialized for a short time in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2000. The comic, consisting of a single volume, has gained enormous popularity in world-class since its publication.

In a desert world where both demons and humans suffer from extreme drought and water shortages, Beelzebub, the prince of demons, and Rao, the sheriff of a small town, form an unusual team and set off on a adventure in search of the ghost spring, which is somewhere in the desert.

