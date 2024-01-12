













The trailer was released on Bandai Namco's official channels. This is not so much dedicated to the gameplay, but rather to give us a better overview of what awaits us in terms of narrative. Even so, it shows exploration and combat segments in beautiful desert settings.

What was shown in all these months about this title showed us that it will be a title with a lot of variety. It will allow us to explore its vast settings in different vehicles, but we can also go down to enter caves full of monsters and treasures.

Despite Sand Land It is not so well known yet, the previews of the game have very positive responses. Probably with this title and its anime, this Akira Toriyama story will be able to find a whole new legion of fans. Did this game catch your attention?

What is Sand Land about?

Sand Land It happens in a world where water is so scarce that it becomes something highly coveted and causes crimes. Here we follow Sheriff Rao, who, fed up with violent events due to the lack of liquid, embarks on an adventure to look for new sources of it.

Source: Sunrise.

On his journey he is accompanied by the demon prince Beelzebub and his companion Thief. However, the mission is not so simple, as they attract the attention of the king, the only one with access to water, who seeks to stop them at any cost. Did you already know this work?

