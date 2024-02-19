













The first thing this trailer does Sand Land is to introduce us to its world and characters. Here we will take control of Prince Beelzebub who together with his companion, Thief, and the human sheriff, Rao, embark on a desperate search for water. What awaits us looks like fun hours of exploration.

After this introduction we know more about combat. This will be divided into melee with various Beelzebub abilities and the one that will be on vehicles. It is noted that the latter will be the most complex, as it has several vehicles with a wide range of customization.

And if that was not enough, Sand Land It will also have a section to improve our companions and our base of operations, which will grow as we advance in the story. There will also be many opportunities to test our skills, which makes it a fairly complete experience.. Will they try it?

How can I prepare for the Sand Land game?

As we mentioned, Sand Land is based on a manga by Akira Toriyama, known for his work on dragon ball. If you want to enter this world before the video game, you should read the printout. Since it was published since 2000, it is quite easy to find it.

Source: Bandai Namoc

If you prefer something audiovisual, you will be happy to know that there is also a movie that will be released in Japan at the end of 2023. It is planned to arrive in America sometime in 2024, although there is no date yet.. So you can wait for it to arrive or see if you have any luck finding the Japanese version. Did you already know this work by Toriyama?

