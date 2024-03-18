













Sand Land premieres new trailer, will be out on March 20 on Star Plus









Despite the death of Akira Toriyamahis most direct projects will continue and among them we have the anime adaptation of his work Sand Land which will premiere on March 20 through Star Plus.

Let's not lose sight of the fact that the anime series Sand Land It will be exclusive to Disney Plus and is promoted as an original Star, so the rights to this series also in our region are in the hands of the Mickey Mouse subscription service.

On the other hand, we also have a new poster that reveals the characters that this anime will have based on the original work by Akira Toriyama, which is barely a single issue and that the story was extended, at least in one season and with the collaboration of the creator of Dragon Ball.

Source: Star Plus

It is worth noting that the Star Plus account in Latin America usually supports this information along with its counterparts in Asia, however, they have not released anything. It could even be that the distribution in our region is similar to that of Undead Unluck.

We also recommend:

Sand Land: the video game, the movie and its anime

Akira Toriyama is not alone dragon ball or Dr. Slump. Just as he has stories full of action or ridiculous ones with a very particular humor, he also knew how to tell adventures and among them we have the story of Sand Land.

This story saw the light of day in an anime that came out in 2023. At the same time, a video game was announced that we will have in 2024 and will be published by Bandai Namco. Now we have an anime that extends the original story of the manga a little more and that will be available on Disney Plus/Star Plus.

Many will be happy to enjoy this story in more than one type of media. Now, the joke is that it meets expectations and that people see it so that we can say that it is a profitable product. You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)