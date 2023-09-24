BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has released a new trailer dedicated to SAND LAND, a title currently in development. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, allows us to discover some additional details on the plot of the game, in which we will take on the role of Beelzebub. At the end of the trailer, however, there is a very interesting detail, it actually appears an original character not present either in the manga or in the animated adaptation of the work by Akira Toriyama. At the moment, however, there are no further details about it.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that SAND LAND will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PC, but at the moment a possible release window has not been revealed. Good vision!

SAND LAND – TGS 2023 Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu