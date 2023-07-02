On the occasion of the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase, the Japanese company showed a new video of gameplay presentation for Sand Land, the new action game based on Akira Toriyama’s work of the same name. You can see the video below.

In this video we see the Sand Land gameplay basics. We will have an armed vehicle with which to explore the desert lands of the game and fight against various dangerous creatures, such as subspecies of sand crocodiles.

In Sand Land we will have available various methods to attack. In addition to the main fire mouth, to be controlled with a sort of third-person shooter, we will also have access to wide-ranging attack moves: at the beginning of the video, for example, we can see a 360-degree attack around our tank . There will then be a way to use a “boost”, or a shot useful in battle to avoid enemies but also to move quickly.

Sand Land then offers various possibilities for customizing and upgrading the tank. Obviously we will need dedicated materials, which can be found by exploring, inside treasure chests or by defeating enemies. There will also be a “Jump Bots” designed to explore the game world more freely: it is a half-biped who, as it is easy to understand from the name, is able to jump but also to fight.