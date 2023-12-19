BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has released new gameplay for SAND LAND where we can see theUniris in action. This is one of the many vehicles that we will be able to drive in the game, inspired by the work of the same name by Akira Toriyama. You will find further information on the game in our previous article.

Before leaving you with the gameplay I remind you that SAND LAND is currently in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PC. At the moment a possible release window has not yet been revealed. Good vision!

SAND LAND – Uniride

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu