Bandai Namco has revealed the official requirements For Sand Land on PCthe game based on the series of the same name by Akira Toriyama also coming to consoles, but which for Windows now has its official page on Steam updated, from which we take the information below.

Among the details that emerge, the absence of any reference to Denuvo or similar security system, which may suggest that Bandai Namco has decided to avoid such systems but there cannot yet be security in this regard.

Even in other previous cases, in fact, it happened that Denuvo was not mentioned in the days before the launch of the games, and then was still regularly present at least on the release days, so it is possible that the issue is also raised in Sand Land.