Akira Toriyama has always been very active in the world of video games too, between Dragon Quest and the various adaptations of Dragon Ball he certainly didn’t miss the spotlight on him even in this environment. However, a new adaptation of one of his famous manga is about to be added to the list. Sandland it will soon become a video game as well.

The comic follows the adventures of the demon Beelzebub who, accompanied by the thief Shif and by the aged sheriff Rao, will try to bring water back to a world that has now been deprived of it. During his adventure there will be interesting discoveries and events worthy of a great story that we will surely have the opportunity to experience on consoles as well.