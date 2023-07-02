On the first day of Anime Expo 2023he thought about stealing the scene in the videogame field BANDAI NAMCO Entertainmentwhich among the various interesting announcements and dissemination of new details, has also found the time to propose a gameplay video of the video game dedicated to SAND LANDbased on the work of the same name by the great master Akira Toriyama.

The protagonists of this gameplay are the vehicles that we will be able to use to fight and move around the game world, i.e. the tank (minute 35:21) and the Jump-Bot (minute 37:20).

If these excerpts of gameplay are not enough for you, then you will have to wait for the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 at the end of July, an event in which it will be possible to find a playable version of this title. Surely various videos will be released on this occasion.

SAND LAND is currently under development for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

