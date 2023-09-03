













This mangaka shared a message along with the video of this new production. This is recited by the actor Tomokazu Sugita, who in this animated film plays the character Swimmer’s Papa.

Swimmer’s Papa is the favorite character of Sand Land from Toriyama, so it’s understandable that Sugita read his message. At the beginning, the creator of Goku and his friends thanks everyone who has already seen this tape.

Then Akira Toriyama says ‘the number of viewers is still not as high as it could be, but we have already received some very positive reviews’. Then it highlights what some people felt when watching and appreciating this film.

The creator of dragonball stands out ‘some lovely people even shared that they were surprised to be deeply moved by the film’.

To the above, Toriyama adds ‘in particular, the great reviews about the mecha appearing in SAND LAND are entirely thanks to the hard work of the animation staff’. This production uses 3D graphics but has the cel-shading technique applied.

Subsequently, Akira Toriyama highlights ‘and for anyone who hasn’t seen the movie, is hesitating to see it or is reluctant to go to the cinema: Don’t overthink things! I really hope everyone gets a chance to see it’.

Sand Land It still does not have a date for Latin America but it will arrive in North America in 2024. So you have to have a little patience to see one of the stories of the person in charge of dragonball.

Apart from Sand Land we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

