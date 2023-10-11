BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment released the first developer diary dedicated to SAND LANDbased on the work of Akira Toriyama. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to discover some additional information on the enemies we will be able to face in the game e on the vehicles we will have the opportunity to drive for our desert crossings.

Before leaving you to the developer diary I remind you that SAND LAND will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PC. At the moment a possible release window has not yet been revealed. Good vision!

SAND LAND – Developer Diary #1: Enemies and Vehicles

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu