During Summer Game Fest of this evening BANDAI NAMCO he announced SAND LANDthe first game based on the work of the same name by Akira Toriyama. At the moment there are not many details released by the software house, we only know that it will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Waiting to find out more, we leave you with the first trailer dedicated to SAND LANDwishing you a good vision as always!

Source: BANDAI NAMCO