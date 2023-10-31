Let’s get back to talking about Sand Land, the new game from Bandai Namco based on an old manga series by Akira Toriyama, best known as the father of Dragon Ball. In the video today our focus is one of the most important components of the work: i vehicles. Even more precisely, we want to talk to you about the love relationship between Akira Toriyama and cars, motorcycles, tanks and any other means of transportation.

Toriyama declared that among the first subjects he recreated were animals and machines, but soon the creative felt the need to go beyond the re-proposal of real objects and wanted to create something more unique and particular. In the video you will see various works by Toriyama and how in them the mangaka gave life to his own vision of the means of transportation. You will see Mister Ho, Dr. Slump, The Adventures of Tongpoo and of course Dragon Ball.

Sand Land, however, is particular because the protagonists are tracked. If in previous works the focus was mainly on civilian means of transport, in the post-apocalyptic world of Sand Land war vehicles are instead the real protagonists. The source of inspiration for these are real English and French tanks, although Toriyama ultimately put his own touch on their design.

Obviously tanks are only part of Sand Land: to find out more, you can see ours previous videos: in the first we present the game in generalwhile in the second we give you more about the manga as we explore Tokyo.