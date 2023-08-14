TOHO shared a new video called “Akira Toriyama World” for the animated transposition of SAND LANDthe manga of Akira Toriyama at the center of a cross-media project that will see the release of a film at the cinema and a video game by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment. This trailer, approximately three minutes long, features the film’s story and characters, as well as animation excerpts and the theme song.”Utopia” sung by imase.

The film will debut in Japan next August 18th and soon it will be possible to see it also in the West, probably in conjunction with the release of the game, which does not yet have a date.

SAND LAND – Akira Toriyama World trailer

Source: TOHO Street Anime News Network