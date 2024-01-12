Not only the video game adaptation, the series will soon be available on our shores souls Of Sand Land, the work created by Akira Toriyama, the author of Dragon Ball and Dr. Slump. The confirmation came via a teaser trailer published by Bandai Namco, which you can see below, which reminds you that Sand Land: The Series will be available on Hulu (in Italy probably directly in the Disney+ catalogue) during the course of the spring 2024.
Furthermore, the announcement is just a few hours away from that of the release date and editions available at the launch of the Sand Land video game, also published by Bandai Namco, on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series
What is Sand Land about?
The story of Sand Land follows the exploits of Beelzebub, the young prince of Hell, the thief Shif and the elderly sheriff Rao. This unlikely trio travels to the desert and inhospitable world of Sand Land to search for the “ghost spring”, a legendary source of water that could represent the salvation of the population. However, they will have to contend with the forces of the evil King, who holds a monopoly on this resource by selling bottles of water at very high prices.
Think about it, the original manga written and illustrated by Akira Toriyama, was published in the Japanese magazine Weekly Shonen Jump in 2000 and now, 24 years later, it is experiencing a second youth. In fact, last year an animated film was released in Japan, followed this year by the anime series and the video game by Banda Namco and ILCA.
