Not only the video game adaptation, the series will soon be available on our shores souls Of Sand Land, the work created by Akira Toriyama, the author of Dragon Ball and Dr. Slump. The confirmation came via a teaser trailer published by Bandai Namco, which you can see below, which reminds you that Sand Land: The Series will be available on Hulu (in Italy probably directly in the Disney+ catalogue) during the course of the spring 2024.

Furthermore, the announcement is just a few hours away from that of the release date and editions available at the launch of the Sand Land video game, also published by Bandai Namco, on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series