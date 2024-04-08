Bandai Namco has released the fourth video diary of Sand Landin which the developers specifically show the territory of Forest Landparticularly interesting as it has never been shown before in the manga and therefore in fact unpublished in the world in question.
The game, centered on the manga of the same name by Akira Toriyama, will therefore also contain some original elements, including a story heavily reworked for the video game version, and this new setting is part of the new elements.
The video therefore allows us to get to know Forest Land, a territory that seems really interesting.
The protagonist Beelzebub finds himself crossing this land in a completely new adventure, complete with new characters too.
A lush territory
As the name itself suggests, Forest Land is characterized by particularly green scenery, covered with a vegetation lush and thriving, difficult to find elsewhere in the world of Sand Land.
In fact, the latter tends to be particularly desert-like and barren, so the scenario that presents itself in front of the protagonist upon arrival in Forest Land represents a notable departure from the rest of the game world.
It also appears that Forest Land will play a role in the anime adaptation of the manga, which is still in the works. It seems the same Akira Toriyama worked on some of the characters and elements of this setting, shortly before his tragic death a month ago.
As for the game, we refer you to our review of Sand Land in which we talk about our experience with the title in question.
#Sand #Land #video #diary #shows #Forest #Land #setting
Leave a Reply