Bandai Namco has released the fourth video diary of Sand Landin which the developers specifically show the territory of Forest Landparticularly interesting as it has never been shown before in the manga and therefore in fact unpublished in the world in question.

The game, centered on the manga of the same name by Akira Toriyama, will therefore also contain some original elements, including a story heavily reworked for the video game version, and this new setting is part of the new elements.

The video therefore allows us to get to know Forest Land, a territory that seems really interesting.

The protagonist Beelzebub finds himself crossing this land in a completely new adventure, complete with new characters too.