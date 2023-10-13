BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And THE CA have shared a new trailer for the game online SAND LAND which reveals the game’s English cast. The action RPG based on the manga by Akira Toriyama will be able to count on a highly respectable cast which we list below.

Beelzebub (voiced by Risa Mei) – The Demon Prince himself travels to the wastelands in search of water. While he’s usually on the hunt for the latest video games or the perfect prank to play on his friends, Beelzebub is taking on a more heroic role alongside Rao to help all the inhabitants of the wasteland.

Rao (voiced by John Lipow) – Wearing a jaunty hat paired with a pair of shorts and socks to complete his unfashionable but action-ready look, Rao is one of the good guys. Tired of seeing his peers suffer from the King of Sand Land's water hoarding, Rao seeks the help of demons to try to find sources of fresh water.

thief (voiced by Owen Thomas) – One of Beelzebub's loyal advisors and a particularly cunning demon, Thief naturally has a penchant for theft. But beyond his sticky fingers, Thief is also as strong as he is wise. He can use his intellect to help the group overcome any obstacle in their path.

Lucifer (voiced by Keith Silverstein) – Beelzebub's father and king of all demons, Lucifer is the one who urges Beelzebub to accept Rao's request (and forbids him from playing video games until he completes his tasks).

General Are (voiced by Andrew Lander) – One of the leading soldiers of the Royal Sandlands Army, General Are is a thorn in Rao's side.

Supreme Commander Zeu (voiced by Shawn Smith) – Players will need to learn more about Supreme Commander Zeu as they progress through the story, but it's safe to assume that Zeu is a shady guy.

SAND LAND is currently in development for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam). It doesn’t have a release date yet.

