Bandai Namco Entertainment, in collaboration with Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. and Shueisha Inc., announced the Sand Land project, based on the manga of the same name by Akira Toriyama, released in 2020. The project will see the collaboration of various partners to create a wide range of content and transform Sand Land into a complete IP. The project will kick off with Bandai Namco Filmworks’ Sunrise Studio co-producing an animation series in partnership with Kamikage Douga Co., Ltd. and Anima Inc. Sand Land is a popular manga created by Akira Toriyama, the famous author of Dragon Ball and Dr. Slump. Briefly serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2000, the one-volume comic has gained massive worldwide popularity since its publication.