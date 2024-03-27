Sand Land is the protagonist of a new one gameplay videos published by Game Informer, with approximately thirteen minutes of in-game sequences that include the battle with a boss present within the game.
A few days after the presentation trailer of the Forest Land scenario, we see Beelzebub once again driving a vehicle while exploring a series of caves until reaching the location of a huge and hostile creature: the Kraken!
In the film the characters first try to face the monster using the hovercraft with which they arrived there, and then switch to a small tank capable of inflicting more significant damage and at the same time taking a greater number of hits.
Focus on vehicles
As we have seen in the latest Sand Land presentation trailers, the game will make us available numerous different vehicles to be used both to cover distances more quickly and to fight the enemies we find along the way.
This is an aspect that we have not failed to cover in our tried and tested Sand Land: have you already read it?
