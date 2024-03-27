Sand Land is the protagonist of a new one gameplay videos published by Game Informer, with approximately thirteen minutes of in-game sequences that include the battle with a boss present within the game.

A few days after the presentation trailer of the Forest Land scenario, we see Beelzebub once again driving a vehicle while exploring a series of caves until reaching the location of a huge and hostile creature: the Kraken!

In the film the characters first try to face the monster using the hovercraft with which they arrived there, and then switch to a small tank capable of inflicting more significant damage and at the same time taking a greater number of hits.