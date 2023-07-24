ign has released a 12 minute video showing us the gameplay of SAND LAND through the playable demo brought by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment to the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 last weekend.

Developed by THE CASAND LAND adapts the manga of the same name by Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ballin the form of an action RPG where players will step into the shoes of the evil prince Beelzebub.

SAND LAND does not yet have a date and is currently in development for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. In conjunction with the game is expected to release an animated feature film that tells the same story.

SANDLAND – Gameplay

Source: IGN via Gematsu