In the final stages of the PC Gaming Show we saw the announcement trailer for Sandone shooter in first person open world with PvPvE dynamics made by Hologryph and TowerHaus and published by TinyBuild.

The first official trailer does not offer us many details about the game, but the description of Steam comes to our aid, from which we learn that Sand is a vast open world game with cooperative and competitive multiplayer set on the desert planet Sophie.

Players will explore this hostile environment to search for treasures and resources. To do so they will have to build and command gods Tramplera sort of four-legged mech able to move easily in the sand and which also represents our mobile base during exploration.

“In Sand players are thrust into the desolate wastes of fallen planet Sophie, embarking on a quest to uncover resources and treasure. To efficiently navigate this harsh terrain, players have the ability to design and modify their very own Trampler, a walking mech able to traverse islands that were once submerged in a vast sea. Your Trampler is your base.”

“The Trampler serves as the player’s primary base, both as a means of exploration and as a loot cache. Players can customize their mechs, from interior design, to armor and weaponry. Team up with other players to piece together the your resources and create the ultimate mobile base in a vast open world.”

The PC Gaming Show is the summer event organized by PC Gamer with lots of news for PC players and more, given that many of the games shown will also arrive on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo platforms. You will find all the announcements and news of this and all the other summer events in our hub of the Multiplayer.it Summer of Games 2023.