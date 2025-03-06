Legend has it that in the seventh century, a gentleman named Theodosius of Goñi left his home to fight Muslims, leaving his wife Constanza alone. After the fight against the infidels, upon his return, he ran into the Devil disguised as … Basajaun (Lord of the Forests) who with bad arts made him believe that his wife was deceiving him with a servant. Upon arriving at his house, he quickly went up to the bedroom by finding two people in bed. Ira prisoner unleashed the sword and stabbed the sleeping ones.

Convinced of having avenged the grievance, he went out meeting his wife leaving Mass. Drugpicing, he returned to the bedroom, discovering that those who were in bed were his parents, housed by his wife during his absence. Before the crime committed, he attended for forgiveness to Rome, where he Pope Juan VII imposed as penance living in solitude and wandering through the mountains of the Sierra de Aralar With chains tied to the waist until they broke. As the legend continues, one day, the knight Teodosio faced a dragon who had frightened the inhabitants of the mountain range. Without a weapon he prostrated himself to the beast and exclaimed: ‘San Miguel is worth me!’ At that time the archangel appeared in the heavens carrying a cross and enclosing the dragon in a cave saying: Who as God!

The Knight Theodosius was acquitted of his sins and, along with his wife, in thanks, built a hermitage on the cave where the dragon was trapped and in which he left the penitential chains, as well as a piece of the cross that carried the archangel Salvador.

Between legend and history

It is the legend that the illustrious writer left written Julio Caro Barojafollowing the capuchin story Fray Tomas de Burgui In the 18th century. Is the legendary origin of San Miguel Excelsis de Aralar sanctuarydeclared a historic monument, located at the top of Mount Artxueta, in Huarte-Arqueil.

It is one of the Great Navarrese sanctuaries Where history is legend and legend becomes history. It is located in a territory taken as sacred since ancient times. Not surprisingly, it is located in one of the most important megalithic areas of Navarra and Spain, inhabited more than five thousand years ago. A sacredness, as authors such as Father Barandiarán, who lasted in Roman times, are held in these mountains, called Monsisis Monsis, built a temple, the Ara Coeli, who gave protection to the walkers who traveled the Iter XXXIV road that joined Bordeaux with Astorga. Subsequently it was key in the evangelization of the Basques and then during the expansion of Christianity in medieval times under the figure of the archangel San Miguel, taken as captain of the heavenly troops.

The sanctuary – re -inspired since the eleventh century, under the reign of the kings Sancho Garcés and Sancho III the Major, which reached splendor in the twelfth century with the monarch Sancho VI the wise and the foundation of the brotherhood of San Miguel, which had more than forty thousand brother They intermingling pagan cults – the ones that were given to the goddess Mari and the winged snake Erensugue – and Christian rituals around the relic of San Miguel.

The ‘Theodium chains’ and the ‘Dragon Grotto’

The temple is accessed through a cobbled and covered hallway that leads to Nartex, a married room, the place to which the people unbaptized to listen to Mass could arrive. As soon as the traveler will find the first singularity: inside the temple there is another sanctuary.

According to tradition, it is the primal church, which built the knight Teodosio on the cave in which the dragon was trapped. In the walls of the entrance some large and thick chains hang, which supposedly wore theodosius and left as an offering after fulfilling penance. Taken as miraculous relics, the faithful perform with them a magical ritual: take three turns on them as remedy and protection against different diseases.

Already inside the Chapel-Santure, the surprises and ‘passage rituals’ continue. On the left side, next to the altar, there is a small hole in the ashlars. According to tradition, he communicates with the dragon cave. An opening in which devotees perform another magical ritual: they lean, they introduce their heads and pray a creed to prevent and heal from different evils. And where it is stated that, if listened carefully, dragon roar from the bowels of the earth is heard.

The reliquary, and relic, of San Miguel; The Lignum Crucis and «Time Capsule

Next to the stone window that communicates with the Dragon Sima, is the altar, and surrounded by dozens of candles, the reliquary, and relic, of San Miguel. It was performed in the 18th century -substituting the previous one, stolen and in an unknown whereabouts -, and treasures an iconography of the unique archangel in Spain.

And it is that San Miguel does not appear weighing the souls or spear killing the dragon, but deploying its wings and holding with the arms, on its head, a cross, sign and symbol of the victory of Christ. A reliquary who keeps the original wooden image of the Archangel in the central part, which is observed by a small protective glass, and at the top, the wooden fragment, according to some, of the cross with which San Miguel appeared to beat the dragon; According to others, a lignum crucis, fragment of the cross of Christ. And, in addition, discovered in the last studies of the relic, a metal box that contains texts of prayers, requests and thanks, a ‘time capsule’ of the nineteenth century.

A reliquary and relics that make a unique trip from Easter Day, touring for three months more than two hundred and fifty Navarre towns to be venerated, with which blessed towns and cities, people and animals, and to the fields, showing the image to the four cardinal points.

Limoges enamel altarpiece

After visiting the Chapel-Santure, the route continues through a circular pillar, different from all, a kind of tower, under which it is claimed that there is the tomb of the theodosius knight and in which, once, there was a stone, the protagonist of another magical ritual, because it was touched by the faithful in search of fertility, couple and marriage.

Step by step we will advance through the central ships wrapped in an atmosphere that embruces and fascinates, surrounded by the banners of brotherhoods and brotherhoods of San Miguel that hang from the walls, to the main altar and the presbyter, where a jewel of the Romanesque goldsmith, reference of medieval art, full of enigmas and secrets is exposed: the Limoges enamel altarpiece.

Interior of the sanctuary and entrance to the chapel (above). Altarpiece of Limoges (Left). San Miguel Reliquary Sanctuary (right)

Fran Contreras



Made in the twelfth century, at the time of King Sancho VI El Sabio and Bishop Pedro de Artajona, originally frontally front of the Pamplona Cathedral, he has only left three times from the sanctuary: in 1765, to be cleaned; In 1979, when he was stolen by Erick the Belgian; and in 2006, for a temporary exhibition in the Navarre capital.

Two meters long and a meter and a half high, it is formed by thirty -nine enamels and sixteen medallions – green, blue, red and gold colors – and semi -precious stones. In the same, with an extraordinary detail, apostles, wise men, fantastic animals, plant motifs and, in its center, within a mandorla are represented; The Virgin with the Child Jesus, with the representations of Alfa and Omega, the tetramorphs and an angel with the registration Aio: SB.

An altarpiece that, in addition to its beauty, contains a secret message. And it is that according to some experts hides in their iconography the Marriage Agreement between Ricardo Heart of León with Berenguela de Navarrawho was secretly negotiated with King Sancho el Sabio, who would endorse the clothes and objects of the Magi, who would actually be Ricardo Heart of León and his father Enrique II of England, together with an enigmatic inscription in the figure of San Mateo that would refer to Berenguela and Sancho.

A trip in search of history, art, legends and medieval mysteries

The Excelsis sanctuary is a key destination and trip in Navarre lands. From the same, Pio Baroja recorded in his novel ‘El Cura de Monleón’, part of the trilogy of ‘The lost youth’, autobiographical story of his trip to the sanctuary.

And it is that the traveler – among spectacular natural places, surrounded by the majestic mountains of the Sierra de Andia, Urbasa and Beasain – will discover the treasures of one of the great spiritual and pilgrimage centers of our country. Not surprisingly, it was and is the axis of the Sakana road, One of the five branches of the Camino de Santiago in Navarraused by the pilgrims between the ninth and century, as will know in the nearby monastery of Zamarce, today interpretation center. But, in addition, a place of reference of our magical Spain, which treasures a special energy, in which the ancestral echo of the magical and sacred feels.