The Archdiocesan Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Conception, in Recife, which was affected by the collapse of its roof early in the afternoon of this Friday, the 30th, leaving two dead and more than 20 injured, inaugurated a solar panel installation less than a week ago, as part of a campaign by the church to make the place more sustainable in relation to energy consumption.

There is no confirmation that the presence of the panels contributed to the cause of the accident, but the installation of the signs will be part of the investigation, said Mayor João Campos (PSB) this afternoon. A Civil Police investigation has already been opened. The company Sun Brasil stated that “the church had an authorizing structural report” (read more below). The reporter was unable to consult those responsible for the sanctuary about the matter this evening.

“Now is the time for the technical team to be able to make this assessment (of the cause of the accident), both from the Criminalistics Institute and from Civil Defense, which has a specific area for this. The technicians are in the area to be able to make the assessment, to be able to identify what actually happened, whether or not there is any connection with the recent installation of solar panels, if there were any other structural measures that were taken,” said the mayor at the site of the collapse.

Less than a week ago, the church announced on social media that it had completed the installation of solar panels on the roof of the sanctuary. The acquisition of the equipment was part of the Sustainable Sanctuary Campaign, organized by the faithful and funded by donations from devotees.

In the announcement, the church states that the panels would help with “climatization of the sanctuary” and bring “more comfort” to people who climb Morro da Conceição, located in the northern part of the capital of Pernambuco.

Solar panels, or solar panels, are equipment used to capture energy from sunlight and transform it into electrical energy that will be distributed and used within an environment.

In another post, on August 12, the church announced the beginning of the installation of equipment “for the operation of the sanctuary’s solar power plant.” The text says that the project will benefit the parish’s communities by reducing energy costs.

The company Sun Brasil, which carries out the installation of photovoltaic systems, declared in a note on social media that the “institution is already working hard to clarify the circumstances and reasons for the accident”, and stated that “the church had an authorizing structural report”.

The company also said that “on this date (Friday, 30th) the weather forecast” indicated “excessive wind force”, and something that would be, according to Sun Brasil, “outside reality”. The report sought to contact Sun Brasil by phone, messaging app and email, but had not received a response by the time this text was published.

Accident leaves two dead

The roof collapse left at least two people dead (a 54-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman) and 24 injured, Recife City Hall reported. Mayor João Campos (PSB) declared three days of official mourning in the city.

Images from residents of the neighborhood show the roof completely collapsed over the religious area. Members of the Fire Department, police and Civil Defense were on site to provide assistance. The area is also undergoing expert assessment.

In a statement signed by Archbishop Paulo Jackson Nóbrega de Sousa, the Archdiocese of Olinda and Recife expressed “deep sadness over the tragic accident.” The rector of the sanctuary, Father Emerson Borges, said that the local “joins the residents of our beloved Morro at this time.”

“Relief teams are present in a task force responding to this tragic accident. May our prayers be raised to God through the intercession of the Immaculate Conception,” added the parish priest.