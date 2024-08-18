Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/18/2024 – 7:03

Led by biologist Neiva Guedes, the Instituto Arara Azul has been operating in the Pantanal for almost 30 years. It was created to ensure the reproduction and permanence of birds in their habitat, protecting them from animal trafficking and other risks. During this time, it has managed to increase the population of blue macaws and even expand them to other regions of the biome.

But in recent years, the institute’s conservation work has been faced with yet another recurring threat: fire. Although fires are part of the Pantanal ecosystem to some extent, Neiva described the event that hit the property where the organization’s main base is located in Mato Grosso do Sul on August 1 and 2 as unprecedented.

“It was an overwhelming fire, at a speed and impact that we have never seen before, burning centuries-old trees,” he told State. Many of these trees are the basis of the diet of the blue macaws. They are specialists (they only feed on certain species) and eat the fruits of the acuri and bocaiuva palms, which can take a year and a half or more to produce fruit. Until then, the project plans to supplement the birds’ diet.

According to Neiva and the owner of the area, Roberto Klabin, the fire consumed almost 80% of Estância Caiman between the end of July and the beginning of August. In addition to the macaw sanctuary, the 53,000-hectare farm in the municipality of Miranda (MS) is home to other environmental projects, such as Onçafari and Instituto Tamanduá.

According to the coordinator of the Tamanduá Institute, Flávia Miranda, a jaguar, two anteaters, three tapirs and a tortoise were rescued with injuries after the fires. Most did not survive. The institute plans to install a veterinary hospital at its base in Caiman to improve emergency care for the animals.

The director of SOS Pantanal, Gustavo Figueirôa, highlighted the tragedy that befalls the Pantanal fauna year after year: “Many die and those who don’t die face a devastated land. And it’s not just the fire: we can’t forget the drought. Many animals die due to lack of access to water.”

STAKE ZERO

According to Flávia Miranda, the Tamanduá Institute was still rehabilitating cubs that had lost their mothers in the fires of previous years. With the approach of the fire in 2024, they had to remove them from the wild and return them to captivity. “If we put it on the scales of a conservation project, it would be like going back to square one, starting over again with everything we did since 2020,” she lamented.

In the case of macaws, which can fly and are not normally injured by fire, smoke has long-term effects on their development. These include skin diseases, low immunity, pneumonia, a higher number of deaths among newborn chicks and even dwarfism.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.