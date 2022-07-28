Star Comics announces a new edition for SANCTUARYthe manga of Sho Fumimura (also known as Buronsonscreenwriter of Hokuto no Ken) And Ryoichi Ikegami. Six large-format volumes (15 x 21) and 400 pages sold at a price of € 15.00 starting from the next August 3: More details are available below.

Of the same duo, Star Comics also announces the publication of the unique volumes YUKO And OEN and the series TRILLION GAMEcoming soon.

SANCTUARY: TWO MEN AND A BIG DREAM TO REALIZE

In August, the great return of the legendary work of the masters Fumimura and Ikegami

More than twenty years after its release on Point Break it is back SANCTUARYthe manga-cult born from the genius of the masters Sho Fumimura And Ryoichi Ikegamiof which Star Comics will soon publish the unique volumes YUKO And OEN and the series TRILLION GAME.

In August SANCTUARY will come in one new edition consisting of 6 large-format volumes – 15 × 21 cm – and over 400 pagesto better enjoy this breathtaking work.

The life and youth of Asami And Hojo have been deeply affected by the civil war in Cambodia, from which however the two manage to escape. Once back home, they decide to fully commit to bringing about a profound change in Japan. Their desire is to create a “new Japan”, a “sanctuary” finally free from the myopia of the old ruling class, in which corruption will no longer exist. To make this wish come true, Asami begins to make his way into politics, while Hojo, who in the meantime climbs the top of the yakuza, supports him in secret.

A deep and timeless story, in which politics and the underworld – two worlds apparently distant from each other, but which share values ​​such as pride and dignity – intertwine and collaborate in the shadows.

SANCTUARY is an ambitious and mature work, a political thriller with a strong emotional impact which, through the stories of the two protagonists – both endowed with strong personalities and charisma – shines the spotlight on different and profound aspects that characterize the society of their time. The importance of friendship and loyalty, the dream of bringing down a system based on corruption and manipulation and, again, the use of violence to achieve one’s goals, are just some of the themes that permeate the entire work, considered by many to be a real masterpiece. All represented in a realistic and detailed way by the two great authors.

From the August 3 it will be possible to immerse yourself in the first of the six volumes that make up the new edition, available as always in the comic shop, bookshop and online store.

MUST 129

SANCTUARY n. 1

Ryoichi Ikegami, Sho Fumimura

15 × 21, B, b / n, pp. 464, with dust jacket, € 15.00

Release date: 03/08/2022 in the comic shop, bookshop and online store

Isbn 9788822633811

Sho Fumimura (stage name), Also known as Buronson, is a Japanese screenwriter. Among his major works, Ken the warrior (1983), The wolf king (1989), Japan (1992) and, paired with Ryoichi Ikegami, Sanctuary (1990), Odyssey (1996), Strain (1997), Heat (1999) and Lord (2004).

Ryoichi Ikegami is a Japanese draftsman. Among his works, Never (1985), Crying Freeman (1986), Yuko (2010), Oen (2010), Trillion Game (2020) and, paired with Sho Fumimura, Sanctuary (1990), Odyssey (1996), Strain (1997), Heat (1999) and Lord (2004).

