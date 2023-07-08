Sanctions | Yandex, connected to the Russian propaganda machine, is trying to overturn Mäntsälä’s suspensions in the courts

Let’s name it the changed search engine company Yandex, or the current Global DC, is trying to overturn the freezing of its assets in the Helsinki district court, according to documents obtained by Helsingin Sanomat.

A court decision on the extensive pleadings that started last October is expected in the fall.

Arkady Volozh

Bailout seized the holdings of Russia’s largest search engine company in Finland after the EU added the company’s founder and CEO Arkady Volozhin to the banned list.

According to last August’s decision, voud controls the shares of the search engine company Yandex’s Finnish company and their income. Yandex built its data center in Mäntsälä, Finland.

In its extensive investigative story on Friday, Helsingin Sanomat reported how Mäntsälä’s data center is connected to Russia’s propaganda machine.

One HS interviewee speculated in the article that the company’s founder, Arkadi Volož, plans to challenge the freezing decision in court. In reality, Yandex, or Global DC, has been demanding the lifting of the freezes since last October.

Volož, who is on the sanctions list of the European Union, is marked as a debtor in the enforcement complaint.

Yandex has operated in Finland transport service Yango and in Mäntsälä it has had a data center whose waste heat has been used in a large part of Mäntsälä’s district heat production.

Yandex Oy changed its name to Global DC Oy in Finland in the spring.

The server center of the Russian Yandex, or the current Global DC, is in Mäntsälä, Finland.

Voloz has already left his position as CEO and board seat in the company. However, this has not exempted him from sanctions. Yandex as a company has not been put under sanctions.

The Finnish enforcement agency refers to the EU’s reasoning in its decision. Volozh is said to act as a leading representative of business life in the field, which is a significant source of income for the Russian government.

In addition, the EU notes that Yandex is responsible for favoring Russian state media and state narratives in its search results. It has also ranked or removed content critical of the country’s government and war of aggression.

Global In its enforcement appeal last fall, DC considered that neither the company nor its parent companies are under the control of the embargoed Arkadi Volož in the sense of the EU sanctions regulation.

According to the complaint, the enforcement agency has wrongly concluded that the company’s so-called “golden share” used by the government of the Russian Federation would affect the evaluation of the case.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper said on Fridayhow through the “golden share” and the new shareholder “Public Interests Foundation”, the Russian state got the right to veto all important decisions of the company.

Global DC, the enforcement agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have commented on each other’s statements during the winter and spring. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland has agreed with the statements of the enforcement agency and considers that, evaluated as a whole, there are at least reasonable grounds to suspect that Volož still exercises control over Yandex NV in the manner intended by the EU.

Yandex Europe BV, which owns the entire stock of Global DC Oy, has also filed its own complaint with the district court. Yandex NV, on the other hand, owns 100% of Yandex Europe BV.

Voloz developed a search engine and founded the company in 1997. Born in 1964 in the Soviet Republic of Kazakhstan, Volož has Russian and Maltese citizenships.

Co-founder of Yandex and technology expert Ilya Segalovich died of cancer in 2013.

Yandex has been Russia’s leading search engine for a couple of decades, which is why it is called Russia’s Google.

At its peak, Yandex’s market value last November was a good 27 billion euros. By the end of trading, it had collapsed to 6.2 billion euros.

The Russian oligarchs have also responded to Finland’s foreclosure freeze decisions by courting. HS said at the end of June by Roman Rotenberg and the companies’ dispute with the Finnish bailout.

The district court considered that the Rotenbergs’ Långvik deals years ago were sanctions evasion and the freezes imposed by the bailiff remained in effect.