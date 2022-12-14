Sanctions | WSJ: The main owner of the Harjavalta nickel refinery, Potani, is on the US sanctions list

Russian a businessman who has been part of the group of the first seven super-rich bankers or oligarchs since the 1990s by Vladimir Potan, 61, is about to be put on the US sanctions list. The newspaper tells about it The Wall Street Journal citing official sources. According to the newspaper, the sanctions decision may be officially announced as early as Thursday.

According to the newspaper, in addition to Potanin, his spouse will be subject to sanctions Yekaterina Potanina as well as at least the oligarch-controlled investment company Interros and his recently purchased bank Rosbank.

Potani is the main owner of the Nornickel company, i.e. the former Norilsk Nickel, which owns the Harjavalta nickel refinery. The factory’s turnover rose to 1.2 billion euros last year thanks to the increase in metal prices. The company has said that it plans to increase production due to the growing demand for battery metals.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Nornickel is about to fall outside the sanctions. Potanin’s 88-meter yacht Nirvana will be seized instead.

Potanin is ranked 53rd on the Forbes list of the world’s richest people with an estimated net worth of $26.4 billion.