Sanctions | “When there are friends like this, there is no need for enemies” – Russian opposition criticizes restrictions on ordinary Russians

More than half of Finns would be ready to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians, but Russian opposition activists do not see the usual restrictions on Russians as working.

“Start do you believe the rumours? Finland will continue issuing visas to Russians.”

This was seen by the St. Petersburg newspaper Fontanka news at the end of July, when news began to spread that Finland would limit the granting of tourist visas to Russians. Especially in St. Petersburg, where interaction with Finland has traditionally been lively before the corona pandemic, the news caused concern.

Due to limited air connections, Finland’s newly opened land connections act as a gateway to Europe for many Russians. Due to the Russian war of aggression, this has caused a stir.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced its own “very negative” reaction to the fact that Finland would stop issuing tourist visas to Russians.

While Finland is still thinking about whether and how the issuing of visas to Russians can be limited, some European countries, such as Estonia, Latvia and Bulgaria, have already taken action step by step.

Mightily A question asked by an economic survey by more than half of Finns would be ready to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians.

However, according to their recent statements, the opposition opposing the Russian war does not see visa restrictions as useful in changing the opinion of Russians about the war in Ukraine or the politics of those in power.

Opposition leader in prison To Alexei Navalny close aide and chairman of this anti-corruption foundation, FBK Leonid Volkov on the contrary, he considers talks about restricting ordinary Russian visas to be absurd and populist.

Leonid Volkov, a close ally of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, has criticized the sanctions aimed at ordinary Russians.

Volkov does not embellish his words when commenting on the visa restrictions implemented by Estonia and planned by Finland. His comments Volkov gave On Youtube a week ago.

According to Volkov, European voters demand action from their politicians in order to increase the pressure on Putin and end the war in Ukraine. However, in his opinion, the politicians who enact visa bans are only “mimicking the action” to please their voters.

“Voters hope for a miracle from politicians,” says Volkov and snaps his fingers on the air. However, according to him, there is no miracle cure for defeating Putin.

“The war can only be won by coordinated actions on all fronts of this horrific war,” he says.

As such actions, Volkov lists activities on three “fronts”: increasing armed aid to Ukraine on the war front, increasing communication with the Russians in order to withdraw support From Vladimir Putin on the information front and on the economic front by making war too expensive for Russia and Putin financially.

Volkov accuses Estonia of double standards: it suspends issuing student visas instead of focusing on Russian corruption money in its country.

Volkov commented later on his Twitter account also the TOEFL decision, which excludes Russians from the standardized English language test. Volkov described the decision as stupid and wrong.

“From the series: ‘When there are friends like this, there is no need for enemies,'” Volkov writes.

Volkov, who is internationally wanted by Russia, reportedly lives in Lithuania.

US fundedthe Russian-language Radio Svoboda operating from Latvia on air last week, an opposition politician from St. Petersburg, working in the ranks of the liberal Jabloko party, spoke out Boris Vishnevsky and editor Dmitri Semyonov. Semyonov, who received asylum in Lithuania, is an oligarch living in exile Mikhail Khodorkovsky former coordinator of the democratic Open Russia Foundation. The Open Russia Foundation is banned in Russia.

“Everything that concerns problems with payment cards, bank accounts and the like does not in any way affect the politics of those in power in Russia.“

Višnevski says that he finds the visa restrictions sad because, according to him, they do not influence the actions of Putin and his close circle, but only cause concrete problems for the citizens.

Višnevski says he is sure that the people who should be affected by the visa ban will find a way around it.

St. Petersburg opposition politician Boris Vishnevski does not believe that the visa ban will affect the opinions of Russians in the way the West hopes. Photo from February 2017.

Semyonov agreed with Vishnevsky that visa bans will not affect Russian politics.

State Department investigated the attitude of Russians towards Finland last year. A survey by especially in the vicinity of the Finnish border, people’s knowledge of Finland and their positive image of Finland were particularly influenced by their own travels and personal relationships with Finland.

On average, 35 percent of respondents in northwestern Russia and 44 percent in St. Petersburg say that their information about Finland is based on their own trips to Finland. A considerable part of the knowledge of Finland among residents of northwestern Russia comes from personal relationshipsthe Ministry of Foreign Affairs explains the findings of last year’s study on its website.

Boris Višnevski says that, unfortunately, he is not convinced that the visa ban would affect the opinions of Russians about what is happening now. According to him, until now the sanctions have only given the Russians the impression that “the Russians are hated and want to be harmed”.