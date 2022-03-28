Monday, March 28, 2022
Sanctions What will happen in Russia in the next few years? How do Russia sanctions work? See the Bank of Finland’s press conference live at 1 p.m.

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2022
in World Europe
The annual expert meeting will assess, among other things, how the domestic policy of Russia, which started the war, will develop in the coming years and how the Russian economy will develop in the near future.

How Will the domestic policy of Russia, which started the war, develop in the next few years? And what happens to the country’s economy? The Bank of Finland’s Emerging Economies Research Institute’s (Bofit) Russia Fact Sheet seeks answers to these and many other questions.

It is an annual event. Now it is of exceptional interest after Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February.

The event will be opened by the Governor of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn. After that, Vesa Korhonen, Bofit’s senior economist, will present the Russian forecast for this year and next.

After that, a senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Jussi Lassila talks about Russia’s internal development. At the end of the event Bofit Iikka Korhonen reports on the economic impact of sanctions and Bofit Laura Solanko will address Russia and the EU from an energy perspective.

HS will be watching the whole event live from 1 p.m.

