Russian the car dealership collapsed completely in april, says the association of european companies operating in russia, aeb.

According to AEB statistics, 32,700 new cars were sold in Russia in April. More than 151,000 cars were sold a year earlier. The decline is more than 78 percent.

For example, Lexus sales in Russia fell by a whopping 97 percent a year ago. Sales of Russian cars also stalled. Sales of Russia, Russia’s best-selling car brand, fell nearly 80 percent from last year. There were now 8,500 new barns sold and almost 38,000 a year ago.

Of the individual car models, Russia’s best-selling car in April was the Lada Granta. A total of about 2,600 copies were traded. The best-selling car in Russia throughout the year has been the Kia Rio.

The dive in the car trade also continued sharply compared to March, with 55,000 cars sold in Russia in March.