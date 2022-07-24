Lightened sanctions, so Putin wins

“Vladimir Putin he knows that blackmail works. And so let’s expect more blackmail. “This is what the chief executive of the Ukrainian gas company said ten days ago – as reported by Corriere della Sera. Naftogaz. Yury Vitrenkothis is the manager’s name, he saw it right because in recent days the Western sanctions against the Russia they have progressively reduced: first of all, to allow Russia to sell around the world grain And fertilizers. In fact, the Corriere reads that the agreement “on the reopening of Ukrainian ports for the export of twenty million tons of wheat corresponds to an agreement that raises some financial sanctions and allows Russia to sell wheat and fertilizers more easily around the world“.

Not only that: in the last few days the flow of oil, after ten days of maintenance, has resumed at higher levels than in the previous weeks. A case? obviously not, because a Moscow-friendly regime has been approved that makes payments easier for insurance companies and other operators when Gazprom or Rosneft they sell gas And Petroleum in third countries. Now we will see, why Putin’s messages remain wavering: on the one hand it bombs Odessa, on the other it reopens the Ukrainian ports to allow the grain to be sent. In between, a world observing the president’s moves in dismay.

