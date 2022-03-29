Sanctions US next hits Russia’s supply chains with sanctions – to weaken Kremlin’s ability to ‘operate war machine’

“In addition to sanctioning companies in sectors that allow the Kremlin to commit malicious acts, we are also planning actions that could disrupt their critical supply chains,” said Wally Adeyemo, the U.S. Treasury Secretary.

United States and its allies are planning new sanctions against Russia, which has invaded Ukraine, and could target supply chains critical to Russia’s invasion, for example.

The U.S. Treasury Secretary said on Tuesday Wally Adeyemowho visited London to discuss additional sanctions to put pressure on Russia, reports Reuters.

According to Adeyemo, the extension of sanctions would undermine the Kremlin’s ability to “operate its war machine.”

According to him, sanctions could be imposed, for example, through export controls, and they would also apply to operators who supply munitions to Russia.

Russian since the invasion of ukraine in late february, western countries have imposed many sanctions on, for example, the russian banking sector and individual oligarchs. According to Adeyemo, sanctions will continue as long as the attack continues.

According to him, it is essential that sanctions continue to be carefully polished to maintain their effectiveness. This includes, for example, tying sanctions to certain targets, which can also be easily lifted.

According to him, sanctions have been a sign of the strength and united front of the international democratic community.

Western countries The effects of the sanctions were also extensively discussed on Monday in the Bank of Finland’s Emerging Economies Research Institute (Bofit) Russia Fact Sheet.

Voluntary boycotts of companies by Russia have also had a major impact on Russia’s operations. Research Manager, Bofit Iikka Korhonen more than 400 companies have left Russia.

Korhonen mentions that even if the components of the Russian arms industry are domestic or come from China, for example, the tools can be German, Italian or French. If spare parts are not available and cannot be serviced, production will stop.

“There have been various rumors about how the production of tanks has ended. But I don’t know if they are true or not, ”Korhonen said.