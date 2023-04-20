Sanctions | UM says that it forwarded the Russian note to the enforcement agency before lifting the freeze decision

According to the Bailout Office, the reason for lifting the temporary freeze was that no grounds could be found for confiscating the property of the Russian Science and Culture Center.

Russian the temporary freeze on the science and culture center was lifted on Wednesday after Russia sent a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the subject. He was the first to tell about it Public radio.

The leading engagement officer of the Special Enforcement Unit of the Bailiff’s Office Aki Virtanen told HS late on Wednesday evening that the reason for the demolition was that no grounds were found for confiscating the property in the investigations carried out during the interim measure.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs communications operator Karolina Romanoff previously confirmed to HS the information of the Russian news agency Ria Novosti that Russia sent the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs a note related to the subject.

According to the international law unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also forwarded to the enforcement agency for information “the contacts of the embassy of the Russian Federation and the information obtained in cooperation with the authorities regarding the objects in question”.

Virtanen of the Bail Office states that he cannot comment further on the details related to the subject.

“However, on a general level, I can say that the notes are not related to and do not belong to the bailiff’s jurisdiction in any way, and do not affect the decisions,” states Virtanen.

Ria Novosti has said that Finland was asked in the note sent by Russia “to find out how the activities of the enforcement agency correlate with international law regarding the integrity of state property”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ communications first confirmed the content of the note, but later corrected that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not comment on the content of the note, but only on its arrival.

HS reported on Tuesdaythat the enforcement agency has frozen the plot and buildings of the Russian Science and Culture Center in Helsinki.

It was a temporary measure lasting a maximum of three weeks, during which the property may not be handed over, disposed of or pledged. During that time, the enforcement agency can investigate whether the property should be seized.

The freeze was made at the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with which the ministry initially requested the implementation of the EU regulation already in July 2022.

In addition to the science and culture center, at the beginning of April, the foreclosure agency seized five and temporarily froze two housing shares around Helsinki. Regarding these, Virtanen of the Bailout Office could not comment on whether the temporary action is still ongoing or not.

Correction 19.4. 7:57 p.m.: Corrected comments from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the contents of the Russian note.