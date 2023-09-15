Sanctions | Two Finnish companies were put on the US Russia sanctions list

According to the US Treasury, Finnish companies have supplied foreign electronic products to Russia.

Two a Finnish company has been put on the US sanctions list against Russia, according to a recent report from the US Treasury from the blacklist.

According to the US Treasury Department, Finnish companies have supplied Russia with foreign electronic products, such as cameras used in drones, efficient optical filters and lithium batteries.

Finnish companies are small, and they are connected to each other. One of the companies operates in the storage sector and the other in the forwarding and chartering sector. The companies have the same CEO of French background, who has also been put on the US sanctions list as a person.

Told about it earlier MTV news.