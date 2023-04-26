Sanctions | Tobacco company BAT pays compensation for violating US sanctions on North Korea

It is the largest single compensation in the history of US sanctions against North Korea.

British the tobacco company British American Tobacco (BAT) has agreed to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation to the US authorities for violating sanctions against North Korea.

According to news agency AFP, the US Department of Justice announced the compensation settlement on Tuesday.

According to the Minister of Justice, the compensation amount is 629 million dollars (about 570 million euros), and it is a settlement of the lawsuit filed against the company. However, BAT itself reported the amount as $635 million.

In any case, it is the largest single punitive settlement in the history of US sanctions against North Korea.

According to a representative of the Ministry of Justice, BAT sold tobacco products to North Korea through a Singaporean company.

CEO of BAT Jack Bowles said in the release that the company is deeply sorry for the misconduct.

The US Department of Justice’s investigation covered BAT’s transactions with North Korea in 2007-2017. BAT said it had stopped the investigated transactions in 2017.