Mazepin against sanctions

There battle of Nikita Mazepin against the sanctions imposed by the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada on Russian sportsmen, which in the opinion of the former Haas driver seriously affect his chances of returning to racing as a starter in Formula 1, has been enriched with a new chapter. A few weeks ago the Russian, son of the oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, had applied to the Federal Court to intervene to order the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly, to remove his name from this sort of sporting ‘black list’. From the United Kingdom, linked to Canada at a political and commercial level thanks to the common membership of the Commonwealth, however, rather dry replies with respect to this possibility immediately arrived.

No glimmer

Acting Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee of the Department of Culture, Media and Sport Damian Green insisted that sanctions must be maintainedeven for sportsmen. “It may be hard for some individual Russian sportsmen to accept, but it is important to maintain these sanctions to show the world’s disgust at Putin’s actions in Ukraine”Green told the British site this morning City AM. “It is also important to prevent the Russian flag from being displayed at sporting events as long as the war is on”he added.

United Kingdom firm on its positions

Mazepin is also challenging in the UK the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly before the High Court, in order to obtain the lifting of the sanctions: the 24-year-old aspires to return to racing in Formula 1 next year. “Russia has shown nothing but contempt for the values ​​of the Olympic movement and its rule breaking has extended beyond the current conflict as we have seen with its involvement in doping programs – declared last month the DCMS Secretary of State Lucy Frazer – the facts are incontrovertible: Russia devastated Ukraine, killed Ukrainian athletes and shattered Ukraine’s sports infrastructure”.

“This regimen – added Frazer again – it does not deserve to see its athletes lined up in the starting blocks of races or step onto podiums at award ceremonies as representatives of their country. As part of our unwavering commitment to Ukraine and Ukrainian sovereignty, we have used the unifying power that sports has to bring together a coalition of 35 countries that oppose Russian and Belarusian participation in international sporting events.”. The road ahead for Mazepin, therefore, still appears long.