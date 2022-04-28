Friday, April 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sanctions The White House is proposing to donate funds confiscated from Russian oligarchs to Ukraine

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to the White House, the funds would be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

28.4. 16:26 | Updated 28.4. 21:18

The United States presidential Joe Biden led by the White House on Thursday issued a bulletin proposing to donate frozen funds from Russian oligarchs for the reconstruction of Ukraine. This was reported by the news agency AFP.

The White House says in a statement that the confiscated “kleptocracy” funds would be a way to compensate Ukraine for the damage caused by the Russian invasion.

President Biden also mentioned the issue at a news conference on Thursday. He spoke of the seizure of yachts and “other wrongly earned merits”.

“These are bad men,” he described the oligarchs.

AFP: n according to the EU and its partners have frozen more than $ 30 billion in Russian funds. Nearly $ 7 billion in luxury goods belonging to the oligarchs, such as real estate and yachts, have been frozen.

The United States, on the other hand, has sanctioned or seized more than $ 1 billion in ships and machinery, among other things, and froze hundreds of millions of dollars in funds belonging to the Russian elite, AFP says.

See also  Skiing Perttu Hyvärinen criticizes himself unusually harshly - Iivo Niskanen wanted to eat

At a news conference on Thursday, Biden also spoke about the $ 33 billion, or about $ 31 billion, additional support he had asked Congress to provide.

#Sanctions #White #House #proposing #donate #funds #confiscated #Russian #oligarchs #Ukraine

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

David O. Russell's “Amsterdam”: the best cast of recent times?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.